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Abyss Returns In Chilling Undead Realm Segment On TNA iMPACT!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2026
Abyss Returns In Chilling Undead Realm Segment On TNA iMPACT!

Abyss made a shocking return to TNA television during the April 9 episode of Impact, resurfacing as part of a dark and evolving storyline within the Undead Realm.

The eerie segment featured Tessa Blanchard alongside Father James Mitchell, with Rosemary and Mara Sade also playing key roles in the unfolding narrative. As the show progressed, viewers saw Rosemary confide in Sade about her mission to collect the seven deadly sins, before guiding her toward Allie as part of that quest.

Later in the night, Rosemary approached Father James Mitchell to request assistance. When Mitchell reminded her that nothing comes without a price in the Undead Realm, she led him into a hidden room where a familiar face was waiting.

That figure was Abyss.

The TNA Hall of Famer appeared in a submissive state, bowing before Mitchell and delivering a chilling line, “Forgive me, father, for I have sinned.” The segment ended abruptly with a “To be continued” message, leaving the direction of the storyline shrouded in mystery.

The Undead Realm scenes also included appearances from Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore, the latter being abducted by Havok in another unsettling moment.

Abyss, whose real name is Chris Park, has been working behind the scenes as a producer for WWE since 2019, making this return all the more unexpected. Fans will now be watching closely to see how his involvement in the Undead Realm develops in the weeks ahead.




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