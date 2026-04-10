Nikki Bella Shares Injury Update Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has shared an update following the ankle injury that recently sidelined her, casting uncertainty over her involvement at WrestleMania 42.

Speaking during an appearance on Angie Martinez’s YouTube channel, Bella admitted she is still waiting on clarity after undergoing medical testing and is frustrated by the situation.

“No, not at all,” Bella said. “I’ve been super bummed out about it, so, as of now, it’s a sprained ankle. We don’t know if it’s a high sprain or something else, so I got an MRI I’m waiting for the results.”

Bella detailed how the injury occurred during her in ring return alongside Brie Bella, revealing it happened almost immediately into the match.

“In our match on Friday, so, it was our second tag match back together, and it happened right in the beginning of the match, and I finished the match. I can’t believe I finished the match, and I stressed out my poor sister.”

The Bella Twins competed on the March 27 episode of SmackDown, taking on Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Nikki rolled her ankle early in the bout but pushed through the pain to complete the match, noticeably limping throughout.

Brie Bella also reflected on the moment, recalling the panic of hearing her sister feared the injury could be serious while they were live on air.

“It’s my second match back in eight years. Like, so much anxiety in her first tag. So she tags me, and as I’m about to come in, she goes, ‘Oh, I think I broke my ankle,’ and we’re on live television. I was like, ‘Huh?’ I was like, ‘Do we need to call the match?’”

Nikki expanded on what she was feeling at the time, explaining why she chose to continue despite fearing the worst.

“I thought it possibly could be (broken), because I’ve had a break before and the rush that was going through my calf, and I couldn’t put weight on it, I was like, oh, I think I just broke my ankle and just how it felt, I just knew something was wrong but, I knew this was starting the story to WrestleMania. So in my head, I knew there were girls in the back waiting to run in. I knew there was just a lot of women a part of this match and I didn’t wanna let anyone down. But I still (had) like 10-12 minutes to go, and I was like, ‘My goodness…’ So every time I would tag in, I was like, ‘No, it’s really broken, Brie. It’s broken’ and the girl who we’re beating up is like, ‘Uh, put me in a hold?’ She’s like, ‘Wait, is her ankle broken?’”

Despite the injury, Nikki Bella is still being advertised alongside Brie Bella for the Women’s Tag Team Championship fatal four way match at WrestleMania 42, though her status remains uncertain pending medical results.