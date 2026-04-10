WWE WrestleMania 42 themed car set for NASCAR Food City 500

WWE WrestleMania 42 is set to make its presence felt beyond the ring this weekend as it crosses over into the world of NASCAR.

23XI Racing confirmed on Thursday that Bubba Wallace will take to the track in a WrestleMania 42 themed car during Sunday’s Food City 500 in Bristol, Tennessee. The team, which is co-owned by basketball icon Michael Jordan, continues to blend mainstream sports with WWE’s global reach.

This latest collaboration adds to a growing relationship between WWE and NASCAR. Earlier this year, Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick, also part of 23XI Racing, made an appearance on Raw. In previous years, WWE has also been represented at NASCAR events, including Kevin Owens stepping in for Rey Mysterio at a race appearance, as well as a SummerSlam themed car running in 2022.

The partnership between the two brands extended further in March, when WWE and NASCAR promoted a joint ticket package combining WrestleMania 42 with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.