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Deonna Purrazzo Set For Fourth Title Defense At Supercard Of Honor

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2026
Deonna Purrazzo Set For Fourth Title Defense At Supercard Of Honor

Deonna Purrazzo is set to defend her ROH Women’s Pure Championship at next month’s Supercard of Honor, adding another high stakes match to the growing card.

The title bout was confirmed during the latest episode of ROH TV, with Purrazzo scheduled to face Diamante at the Friday, May 15 event in Salisbury, Maryland. The clash stems from ongoing tensions between Purrazzo and Athena’s MIT faction, which Diamante is aligned with.

Since capturing the championship at Final Battle in December 2025 by defeating Billie Starkz, Purrazzo has steadily built momentum, and she now heads into what will be her fourth title defense. Although the two competitors have previously met in tag team competition, this will mark their first singles encounter.

Diamante enters the match looking to end a lengthy championship drought, having not held a title since 2022, while also aiming to score a major victory for the MIT group.

Other matches already confirmed for Supercard of Honor include a Survival of the Fittest bout for the ROH Women’s World Championship, where Athena will defend against Maya World, Trish Adora, Yuka Sakazaki, Billie Starkz, and Persephone.




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