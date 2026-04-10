Another Celebrity Training For Potential WWE In Ring Debut

Lil Yachty may be stepping beyond a supporting role in WWE, as the rapper is reportedly training with the goal of eventually competing inside the ring.

During an appearance on Rory & Mal, Trick Williams opened up about his new alliance with Yachty, revealing that the music star has ambitions that go far beyond managing at ringside. Yachty recently appeared on SmackDown alongside Williams and is set to be in his corner at WrestleMania 42.

Williams spoke highly of Yachty’s understanding of the wrestling business, pointing to the natural crossover between hip hop and WWE when it comes to promotion and audience connection.

“He understands the business. Talking about the similarities between hip-hop and WWE. How to promote, how to market yourself, how to make people feel something. I’m excited to see what Yachty can do in the business, so I think that’s gonna be pretty cool,” Williams said.

He went on to reveal that Yachty is already preparing for a possible in ring future.

“He said he wants to feel the cables. He said he’s gonna get in tip top shape. We got him a trainer. We finna get Yachty right. Let’s talk about it,” Williams added.

Yachty’s interest in wrestling follows a growing trend of hip hop artists making appearances and even competing in WWE, with Jelly Roll recently drawing attention for his involvement.