Massive SmackDown Surprise Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Planned

Pat McAfee is continuing to stir intrigue heading into WrestleMania 42, hinting at a major reveal set for this Friday’s episode of SmackDown in San Jose. As the outspoken supporter of Randy Orton, McAfee is fully embracing his role in the build toward one of the biggest matches of the year.

Taking to X on Thursday, McAfee passionately backed Orton as the figure who will carry WWE into the future, while also teasing that fans should be ready for something significant on the go home show.

“Randy Orton is gonna save the business for future generations of wrestling fans. That’s so incredible to think about. Very rarely do these types of obviously monumental moments happen in our lifetime. My daughter and baby boy on the way are gonna have a WWE that is thriving, a WWE that is the greatest form of entertainment on Earth, bar none, because the top of the company is gonna be exactly what it’s supposed to be. A man sent DIRECTLY from the Wrestling AND Sports Entertainment Gods will be properly leading the business once again. It is my honor to serve the future generations of wrestling fans as I motivate The GOAT, Randy Orton to not only become 15 TIME WORLD CHAMPION but also, become a man who saved his family’s business. WrestleMania Saturday Night is gonna be The most Historic Night in the HISTORY of sports. SO MUCH ON THE LINE. Multi-Generational pressure comes to a head. Randy will prevail for all of us. See also, I have a MASSIVE SURPRISE to announce tomorrow night. You’ll start thanking me and Randy soon enough for all of this. SEE YOU IN SAN JOSE.”

The timing of McAfee’s comments adds another layer of anticipation to Friday’s SmackDown, which serves as the final stop before WrestleMania weekend begins. With tensions already high between Orton and Cody Rhodes, any unexpected development could shift momentum heading into their Undisputed WWE Championship clash.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place across two nights on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where Rhodes vs. Orton is currently expected to headline Night One.