Randy Orton Backed By Matt Hardy To Win WWE Title At WrestleMania 42

Matt Hardy has weighed in on one of the biggest matches heading into WrestleMania 42, and he believes Randy Orton could be the one walking out with the gold.

Speaking during an appearance on TMZ Inside The Ring ahead of WrestleMania week, Hardy shared his thoughts on the Undisputed WWE Championship clash between Cody Rhodes and Orton, which is set to headline night one. With Pat McAfee now aligned with Orton, Hardy admitted the added wrinkle has shifted his expectations.

“You know, man, it’s hard just with this new angle they’ve done. I’ve got a very strong suspicion that Randy Orton is going to leave as a champion, and I feel like Cody will chase or something will change. But I’m very intrigued. I know a lot of people were, they threw their arms up at this angle with Pat McAfee, like, why is this happening? But it’s kind of intriguing. And I think considering how they follow this up and how they follow through with it, it could ultimately end up being pretty good,” Hardy said.

Hardy also touched on the ongoing situation involving talent restrictions between promotions, particularly in relation to TNA pulling wrestlers from independent appearances. The comments came after he and Jeff Hardy issued an open challenge for the House of Glory World Tag Team Championships during WrestleMania week.

“I mean, for me, it would be open. I don’t know what the higher-ups would say. And I think we had already determined, because we’re the tag champions at TNA, we’re the tag champions there. I think we kind of determined we weren’t going to do an AEW team earlier on with the House of Glory. So maybe anybody but them, and I don’t think AEW could do it anyway, because if they get in the ring with the goats, they’re probably not going to win. And I think they have to win,” Hardy said.

In addition, Hardy teased that fans could see more crossover appearances involving The Hardys following the positive reception to recent collaborations between TNA and WWE’s developmental brand.

“I think so. I think you will see more surprises from the Hardys when it comes to crossing over to WWE or NXT,” Hardy said.

The Undisputed WWE Championship match between Rhodes and Orton, with McAfee set to be in Orton’s corner, is scheduled to headline night one of WrestleMania 42 on April 18.