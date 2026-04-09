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The Usos New WWE Theme Scrapped Days Before WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 09, 2026
The Usos New WWE Theme Scrapped Days Before WrestleMania 42

WWE has already pulled the plug on The Usos’ new entrance theme, just days before WrestleMania 42.

The track debuted during the March 30, 2026 episode of Raw at Madison Square Garden, but the live reaction didn’t hit the mark. According to WrestleVotes Radio, that response was enough for WWE to scrap the song almost immediately and move in a different direction.

The call comes despite months of work behind the scenes on the new theme. With WrestleMania looming, WWE is prioritizing something that delivers a stronger, more reliable crowd reaction rather than taking risks on a track that isn’t connecting.

That urgency is amplified by The Usos’ spot on the card. They’re set to team with LA Knight in a high-profile six-man tag on Night 1 against Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed, making their presentation even more critical.

With the biggest show of the year around the corner, WWE’s approach is clear. If it doesn’t land, it doesn’t last.




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