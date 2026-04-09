Tony Khan Breaks Silence On AEW And TNA Indie Match Fallout

Tony Khan has now weighed in on the growing situation involving canceled independent matches between AEW and TNA talent, offering new clarity on how things unfolded.

Speaking during the AEW Dynasty media call on April 9, 2026, Khan admitted the situation came as a surprise. Based on what he understood, there had already been an agreement in place that would allow the scheduled appearances to go ahead without issue.

Khan also made it clear that AEW did not initiate the idea for these cross-promotional indie matches. Instead, the requests came directly from MJF and Ricochet, both of whom expressed interest in working those events. According to Khan, he had no problem approving their involvement.

This latest development adds another layer to the situation, particularly after MJF publicly blasted TNA President Carlos Silva when his planned match with Nic Nemeth was pulled. That bout had been scheduled for a Create-A-Pro show before being canceled due to TNA’s stance on talent competing against AEW-affiliated wrestlers. Ricochet was also affected, with his match against Leon Slater called off under similar circumstances.

With Khan confirming AEW had no objections and believed all sides were aligned, the issue now appears to stem from a breakdown in communication rather than a coordinated policy between the companies.