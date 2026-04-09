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Royce Keys Set For WWE SmackDown Debut Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 09, 2026
Royce Keys Set For WWE SmackDown Debut Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Royce Keys is officially set for his WWE SmackDown debut this Friday, stepping into the spotlight just under three months after his first appearance for the company.

WWE confirmed that Keys will feature on this week’s SmackDown, marking his first televised outing since entering the men’s Royal Rumble earlier this year. Since then, he has been working dark matches at WWE events, gaining valuable reps and adjusting to the company’s style ahead of a full-time introduction to the main roster audience.

Alongside the announcement, WWE shared a statement from Keys that hints at his mindset heading into the debut. “I refuse to be defined by where I’m from, but instead by where I’m going.”

Before arriving in WWE, Keys competed as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW, where he built a reputation as a dominant and physically imposing force. Hailing from East Palo Alto, California, he carved out a strong run as both a singles competitor and as part of a faction alongside Hook.

His SmackDown debut comes at a key moment, with the show serving as the penultimate episode before WrestleMania 42, adding extra attention to his first official appearance.

The current lineup for WWE SmackDown on April 10, 2026 includes:

- Royce Keys set for debut
- Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Pat McAfee to appear
- Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu to appear
- Sami Zayn and Trick Williams to appear




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