WWE WrestleMania 42 Opening Matches Reportedly Revealed For Both Nights

Plans for WrestleMania 42 are starting to come into clearer focus, with early indications on how both nights could begin.
According to WrestleVotes Radio, the current expectation is that the six man tag team clash featuring Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed against The Usos and LA Knight will kick things off on night one, scheduled for April 18.
As for night two on April 19, the reported opening bout is Oba Femi going one on one with Brock Lesnar. As always, these plans are not locked in and could still be adjusted closer to the event.
There is also added interest behind Lesnar’s involvement, as it is said ESPN specifically requested his inclusion in the lineup of matches promoted across its platforms, something WWE was reportedly happy to deliver.
WrestleMania 42 will also make history as only the second time the event has taken place in the same venue in consecutive years, following last year’s show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. John Cena is set to host both nights, while the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 17.
Here is the current lineup for WrestleMania 42:
San Jose, California
Apr. 10th 2026
Cleveland, Ohio
Apr. 11th 2026
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr. 12th 2026
Sacramento, California
Apr. 13th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 17th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 18th 2026