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WWE WrestleMania 42 Opening Matches Reportedly Revealed For Both Nights

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 09, 2026
WWE WrestleMania 42 Opening Matches Reportedly Revealed For Both Nights

Plans for WrestleMania 42 are starting to come into clearer focus, with early indications on how both nights could begin.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the current expectation is that the six man tag team clash featuring Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed against The Usos and LA Knight will kick things off on night one, scheduled for April 18.

As for night two on April 19, the reported opening bout is Oba Femi going one on one with Brock Lesnar. As always, these plans are not locked in and could still be adjusted closer to the event.

There is also added interest behind Lesnar’s involvement, as it is said ESPN specifically requested his inclusion in the lineup of matches promoted across its platforms, something WWE was reportedly happy to deliver.

WrestleMania 42 will also make history as only the second time the event has taken place in the same venue in consecutive years, following last year’s show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. John Cena is set to host both nights, while the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 17.

Here is the current lineup for WrestleMania 42:

Night One , Saturday, April 18

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton with Pat McAfee
  • WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley
  • Seth Rollins vs Gunther
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way: Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Bella Twins
  • Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre
  • Six Man Tag Team Match: Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed vs The Usos and LA Knight

Night Two , Sunday, April 19

  • World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs Roman Reigns
  • Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan
  • WWE Women’s Championship: AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch
  • NXT Championship: Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams
  • Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar
  • Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Penta vs Je’Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Rusev vs Rey Mysterio




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