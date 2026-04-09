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TNA Restrictions Spark Backlash From West Coast Pro Owner

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 09, 2026
TNA Restrictions Spark Backlash From West Coast Pro Owner

TNA’s growing restrictions on talent appearances are beginning to ripple across the independent scene, with West Coast Pro now signaling frustration over last-minute changes.

The promotion is set to run a double-header in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 16. The night kicks off with West Coast vs. The World before a late show at 10:30 p.m. Pacific, co-promoted with Marvelous Pro Wrestling. Both events are scheduled for Bizarre Bar, making it a packed evening tied to WrestleMania week activity.

However, behind the scenes, complications have emerged following reports that TNA Wrestling has been pulling its contracted talent from independent bookings involving wrestlers signed elsewhere. That development appears to have struck a nerve with West Coast Pro owner Scott Bregante, who took to social media to air his frustrations.

“Working with talent on an independent level, after clearing everything, and doing business, only to have said talent pulled after the fact, high or low profile, gives me zero reason to work with anyone from said company making said arrangements. Abysmal dogshit.”

Bregante continued, doubling down on his criticism and pointing to what he sees as a breakdown in trust between promotions.

“When you have an understanding and it gets cleared, all parties involved have weighed risks. To get it cleared by multiple channels and by multiple companies, to then have said company go BACK on it, is garbage. And a Memorial show at that.”

The situation highlights a growing tension between larger promotions and the independent circuit, especially during high-traffic weeks like WrestleMania, where crossover appearances are often a major draw for fans.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether West Coast Pro has been forced to adjust its advertised cards due to the reported talent withdrawals.

TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim also weighed in publicly, focusing on the impact on the wrestlers themselves rather than the promotional politics.

“Hopefully they still get compensated. That’s the right thing to do.”

Her comment underscores a key concern among fans and talent alike, as uncertainty around bookings could directly affect performers’ income during one of the busiest weeks in wrestling.

With multiple promotions now feeling the effects, the situation could have wider implications for how independent bookings are handled moving forward.




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