MJF Fires Off Brutal Shot At TNA President Carlos Silva After Match Cancellation

MJF has reacted angrily after his scheduled indie showdown with Nic Nemeth was scrapped.

The AEW World Champion had been set to face Nemeth at a Create-A-Pro event in New York on May 1, with the match gaining traction through social media exchanges and Nemeth’s appearances on Busted Open Radio. However, those plans have now been pulled following intervention from TNA Wrestling.

TNA President Carlos Silva reportedly made the call, citing “partner conflicts” as the reason for removing talent from matches involving AEW performers. The decision is said to be part of a wider stance, with TNA increasingly preventing its roster from appearing opposite AEW talent on independent shows.

According to reports, frustration behind the scenes stemmed from AEW Collision airing head-to-head with TNA Impact last week. The scheduling clash came after Collision was shifted from its usual Saturday slot due to TNT’s March Madness coverage.

MJF did not hold back when responding publicly, taking aim directly at Silva in a heated social media post.

“It’s called being preempted due to March madness,” MJF wrote. “This guy is actively a dumb motherf**er. Congrats. You pay your talents sht. [Then] force them off shows where they can make money. #lolTna”

The canceled bout had been building momentum, with both MJF and Nemeth promoting the match across multiple platforms. Nemeth, who recently re-signed with TNA and remains a key figure for the company, had been heavily involved in pushing the encounter.

This is not the first instance of TNA stepping in to halt a match involving MJF. A planned appearance against Bear Bronson at a Game Changer Wrestling event last month was also reportedly blocked, further highlighting the growing tension between the promotions.