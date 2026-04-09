Nic Nemeth Reveals Why MJF Match Was Pulled And Calls It “Crushing”

Nic Nemeth has opened up about the cancellation of his highly anticipated clash with MJF, admitting he is deeply disappointed the bout is no longer moving forward.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nemeth confirmed that the scheduled May 1 showdown at Create-A-Pro in Melville, New York has been scrapped. The match, which would have seen talent from TNA and AEW collide, was pulled due to what has been described as “partner conflicts.”

“You know, I was really looking forward to this. I was really, really excited,” Nemeth said. “But, yes, as of yesterday, as I was flying in, I found out, because of certain partnerships and brands, TNA President Carlos Silva had to make a difficult decision and protect a couple of brands down the line and things that are actually contractually obligated to happen , can’t just kind of do whatever we want. Even though I think some things were approved at a different time, when it became the situation that it is now with a couple of different things happening at once, I feel like , I’m crushed. Because I was very much looking forward to doing this, but it’s unable to happen at the moment.”

Despite the change, both Nemeth and MJF will still appear at the event, just not against each other. Nemeth is now set to face Bear Bronson in a first-time meeting, while MJF will instead issue an open challenge to anyone willing to step up.

“Still doing the Create-A-Pro show, and refunds will be available. MJF is going to do an open challenge there and he’s still going to be signing and doing all of the things at Create-A-Pro for that big show. All of those things will happen,” Nemeth explained. “I’m going to wrestle Bear Bronson for the first time ever. I hate that it had to come out this way. I hate that this wasn’t all taken care of in the past. But that’s something we can all work on, I gotta start reading some fine print and we have to protect people that we actually work with and we have partnerships with. Usually I’m pretty great about that, so I’ll stay on that for everything that we do.”

While the bout is off for now, Nemeth made it clear he has not given up hope of eventually stepping into the ring with MJF.

“I’m bummed out. I’m going to try and make this match happen one day, and hopefully soon,” he said. “But at the moment, it is currently not happening.”

MJF, meanwhile, reacted far more bluntly on social media, taking aim at TNA President Carlos Silva and criticizing the company following the decision.

The situation adds to a growing list of instances where TNA talent have been pulled from matches involving AEW names, including a previously planned Leon Slater vs. Ricochet bout for WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow.