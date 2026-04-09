SPOILER: Title Change Takes Place At AEW Collision Taping

AEW recorded the April 11 episode of Collision on Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and the taping delivered a major title shake up.

In a headline result, The Dogs secured their first championship gold in AEW, defeating JetSpeed’s Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, who teamed with Mistico, to capture the AEW World Trios Championships. The trio of Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, and Clark Connors ended JetSpeed and Mistico’s short reign after just 27 days with the titles.

The championship bout had only been confirmed earlier in the week on Dynamite, making the outcome an immediate and notable shift in the Trios division.

Details from the taping were discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio following Dynamite, where Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez broke down the results.

Additional matches from the taping saw Kazuchika Okada retain the AEW International Championship against Myron Reed, while Rush picked up a key win over Anthony Bowens to secure the number two entry in the upcoming gauntlet match.

The Hurt Syndicate and the teams of Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida both picked up dominant squash victories during the show.

Several other matches were also filmed, though outcomes have not yet been revealed, including appearances from The Young Bucks, Marina Shafir, and Thekla.

Matches taped for the April 11 episode:

AEW World Trios Championships: The Dogs defeated Mistico, Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight to win the titles

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada defeated Myron Reed to retain

Rush defeated Anthony Bowens to earn the number two spot in the gauntlet match

The Hurt Syndicate won a squash match

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida won a tag team squash match

Matches taped with results still to come: