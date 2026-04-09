CM Punk Reveals Surprising Choice For His Greatest Match Ever

CM Punk has reflected on his long career and singled out what he considers the very best match he has ever had, offering a surprising take compared to fan expectations.

Although Punk built his name across the independent scene and Ring of Honor before arriving in WWE in 2005, his most memorable clashes have come on the biggest stages. With nearly 1,800 matches under his belt, Punk pointed to his rivalry with John Cena as defining, but made a clear distinction between “moment” and in-ring excellence.

Speaking on WWE Now, Punk acknowledged that their iconic 2011 Money in the Bank encounter holds a special place in history, but stopped short of calling it his finest work. Instead, he highlighted their 2013 showdown on Raw in Dallas as the standout performance of his career.

“I think Money In The Bank is more of a moment. I think, just as a pure contest, that match, I think it was Dallas, that match means a whole lot more to me. I think that’s the best match I’ve ever had,” Punk said.

The 2011 pay-per-view clash saw Punk defeat Cena in a career-defining victory to capture the WWE Championship, a bout widely praised as one of the greatest of its era. That night helped launch Punk into a new level of stardom and remains a fan-favorite to this day.

However, Punk’s personal pick comes from their 2013 Raw meeting, where the stakes were just as high. The winner would move on to challenge The Rock at WrestleMania, adding further significance to an already heated rivalry. Punk emerged victorious that night, delivering what he believes was a superior pure wrestling match.

Their rivalry has even stretched into more recent years. The two shared the ring again at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia last year, where Cena came out on top to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.