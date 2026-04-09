Liv Morgan Spotted After Raw Injury Scare Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Liv Morgan appears to be on the mend following the injury scare she experienced on this week’s WWE Raw.

During Monday’s show, a frightening moment unfolded when Morgan collided headfirst with Roxanne Perez after being caught off guard by Stephanie Vaquer. Both women were reportedly checked for possible concussions after the incident, sparking concern about Morgan’s status heading into WrestleMania 42.

While WWE has yet to provide an official medical update, Morgan was spotted out on Wednesday night, suggesting she is recovering. She attended an NBA game alongside Raquel Rodriguez and was shown on ESPN during the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.

Morgan was left with visible swelling and bruising on her forehead and nose following the collision. The bump has reduced significantly, though it was still noticeable during her public appearance.

As for Perez, she reassured fans via social media that she was “alive and well” after the incident.

Morgan, the winner of the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble, is still scheduled to challenge Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18.