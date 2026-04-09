La Catalina Set For Historic AAA Debut After CMLL Exit

La Catalina’s exit from CMLL may have opened the door to a major shift in the lucha libre landscape, with a new report suggesting she is already lined up for a significant next step.

After her contract expired at the beginning of April 2026, La Catalina officially parted ways with CMLL. According to Luchablog, the 25 year old is now expected to debut for AAA on April 11, a move that could mark a notable first in the evolving relationship between major promotions.

If the debut goes ahead as planned, Catalina would become the first wrestler to transition directly from CMLL to AAA since WWE’s acquisition of AAA in 2025, making the jump particularly historic given the current industry dynamics.

The report also highlighted why Catalina is viewed as a key addition, stating:

“La Catalina is the pick up AAA’s needed since WWE took over. She’s not the biggest possible name to jump, but she’s the one who fills the most obvious need. WWE or TKO believes in having strong marketable women’s stars, the AAA roster they took over did not have many women that fit WWE’s conventional thought process about female stars.”

Catalina is no stranger to major stages, having previously competed in WWE between 2019 and 2021 under the names Carolina and Catalina. During her time in CMLL, she also shared the ring with top level names including former AEW champions Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone.

CMLL has since confirmed that the split came down to Catalina choosing not to extend her deal, allowing her to explore new opportunities at a pivotal moment in her career.