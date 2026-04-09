WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two Breaks 40000 Tickets After Price Shake Up

WrestleMania 42 is picking up steam, with Night Two officially clearing the 40,000 mark. The April 19 show at Allegiant Stadium now sits at 41,317 tickets distributed following a one-day increase of 761, leaving 2,580 still available.

Night One on April 18 also saw movement, climbing to 39,345 tickets after adding 646 in 24 hours. That leaves 4,552 seats open, while combo tickets for both nights stand at 1,434 remaining. The current setup allows for 45,331 seats per night.

The milestone comes just days after CM Punk made ticket prices a focal point during his April 6 Raw promo. Taking aim at both Roman Reigns and Pat McAfee, Punk pushed for more affordable access, telling fans:

“You want to talk about ticket sales? Do me a favor. Call up that agent that was foolish enough to shoehorn you into this business and this show and tell him to lower the ticket prices. Houston, lower the ticket prices because I want all these families to come to WrestleMania and watch me stand on Roman Reigns’ throat.”

The “agent” line was widely taken as a jab at Ari Emanuel, who represents McAfee. Notably, WWE later edited out the pricing remarks when sharing the segment online.

The promo appears to have had an immediate impact. According to Bryan Alvarez, lower bowl tickets dropped below $2,000 shortly after Raw aired, signaling a shift in pricing strategy.

Despite that, WrestleMania 42 is still trailing last year’s pace. Dave Meltzer reports the event is down around 18.8 percent compared to WrestleMania 41, even after multiple discounts and promotions. Prices have been reduced across the board, with the cheapest tickets now starting at $177 for both nights.

On the secondary market, get-in prices are hovering around $179 for Night One and $199 for Night Two, with Sunday holding stronger demand thanks to Punk vs. Reigns. Average resale prices are currently listed at $646 for Saturday and $699 for Sunday.

Even with the slower build, projections remain strong, with WWE expected to announce a total attendance comparable to or slightly above last year’s 124,000 combined figure.

Elsewhere, WrestleMania week events are also lagging behind, with SmackDown, Raw, and the Hall of Fame ceremony all tracking lower than expected in ticket sales.

Pat McAfee responded on his show, mocking Punk’s comments:

“He would lay out why he is not worth the price of admission to WrestleMania. ‘Lower the prices now. I’m not worth that much.’ No worries, Mr. Punk. Randy Orton is here to save everything, and it’s been an exciting time.”

WrestleMania 42 takes place April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with John Cena set to host the two-night event.