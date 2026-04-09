AEW Collision Set For Huge Go Home Show With Two Title Matches

AEW is stacking the deck for this Saturday’s Collision, delivering a loaded go home show ahead of Dynasty with championship gold on the line and several key names set to compete.

Two titles will be defended on the night, starting with AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada, who continues his dominant reign of over 270 days. Okada will put the gold up against Myron Reed of The Rascalz, with Reed aiming to score his first championship win in AEW.

The AEW Trios Championships will also be contested as Mistico teams with JetSpeed to defend against The Dogs. The challengers earned their opportunity after launching a backstage assault on Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong during Dynamite, making their intentions clear.

The Young Bucks will be in action as they prepare for their Dynasty clash against Konosuke Takeshita and Okada. Matt and Nick Jackson are set to face El Clon and Hechicero in tag team competition.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin return to action as The Hurt Syndicate competes for the first time in several months, with their opponents yet to be announced.

There will also be stakes tied to the vacant TNT Championship, as Rush takes on Anthony Bowens. The winner secures the number two entry in Sunday’s Casino gauntlet match.

In women’s tag action, AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla teams with Marina Shafir to face Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, offering a preview of the division heading into Dynasty.

The episode was taped following Wednesday’s Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, with spoilers expected to emerge soon.

Current AEW Collision lineup for this Saturday: