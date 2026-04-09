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Huge Tag Match Announced With Double Or Nothing Stakes Attached

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 09, 2026
Huge Tag Match Announced With Double Or Nothing Stakes Attached

A major tag team showdown has been locked in for this Sunday’s AEW Dynasty, and it could have ripple effects heading into Double or Nothing.

The Young Bucks are set to collide with the Don Callis Family pairing of Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada. The bout was confirmed by Don Callis during Wednesday night’s Dynamite, adding another high profile clash to the card.

Tension remains between Takeshita and Okada, with their issues simmering for months. Takeshita was not exactly pleased with the arrangement, but Callis sweetened the deal by confirming that Takeshita will finally get his long awaited singles match against Okada at Double or Nothing, with the AEW International Championship on the line.

Callis also revealed that the original plan had Kyle Fletcher teaming with Okada, but those plans were scrapped due to Fletcher’s recent injury.

Before Dynasty, Matt and Nick Jackson will be in action on Saturday’s Collision where they face Hechicero and El Clon, also representing the Callis camp.

The updated AEW Dynasty lineup for Vancouver this Sunday now includes:

  • AEW World Championship: MJF vs Kenny Omega
  • AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley vs Will Ospreay
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs Christian Cage and Adam Copeland
  • Darby Allin vs Andrade El Idolo with a future World Title opportunity at stake
  • AEW Women’s World Championship: Thekla vs Jamie Hayter
  • The Young Bucks vs Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita
  • Casino Gauntlet Match for the vacant TNT Championship
  • Chris Jericho vs Ricochet
  • Zero Hour: Alex Windsor vs Marina Shafir




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