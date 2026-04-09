Chris Jericho Brings Back Iconic Gimmick For AEW Dynasty Return

Chris Jericho is set to step back into the spotlight this Sunday at AEW Dynasty, marking his first in-ring appearance in over a year, and he is reviving a familiar piece of his past in the process.

The inaugural AEW World Champion will meet Ricochet in a first-time-ever showdown in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The bout was made official during Wednesday’s Dynamite, where Jericho, now firmly positioned as a fan favorite, came out to finalize a new contract.

The segment quickly took a turn when Ricochet arrived alongside The Gates of Agony. Ricochet took aim at Jericho verbally while also praising his own influence on Dynamite. In response, Jericho revealed that his new deal includes the ability to name an opponent for a pay-per-view match even without a prior booking.

After teasing the possibility of selecting Bishop Kaun or Toa Liona, Jericho shifted gears and decided to target Ricochet directly. That is when he reached back into his past and brought out a familiar prop.

“You know what happens when you’re bald, wearing a fancy pants sweatsuit and when Jericho needs an opponent when he doesn’t have one?”

With that, Jericho unveiled his clipboard and declared that Ricochet had just made “The List,” officially signing off on the match for Sunday. The callback references one of Jericho’s most memorable WWE-era personas.

Jericho has not competed since last year’s Dynasty, where he dropped the Ring of Honor World Championship in a mask vs title bout. He walked away from The Learning Tree shortly after and remained absent until resurfacing last week, putting to rest speculation about a potential WWE return.

The updated AEW Dynasty card is shaping up as follows: