Kyle Fletcher Stripped Of TNT Title New Champion To Be Crowned At AEW Dynasty

Kyle Fletcher’s TNT Championship reign has come to an abrupt end following a reported meniscus injury, with AEW officially vacating the title.

A new champion will be crowned this Sunday at AEW Dynasty, where the vacant title will be decided in a Casino gauntlet match.

The announcement was made just ahead of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. On the show, Tommaso Ciampa faced Mascara Dorada in a qualifier to determine the first entrant in the gauntlet. Ciampa, a former TNT Champion, secured the victory and will start the match at number one.

The second entrant will be confirmed during Saturday’s Collision, when Rush goes one on one with Anthony Bowens.

Fletcher suffered the injury during the March 28 episode of Collision, teaming with Mark Davis in a win over The Rascalz. Reports indicate he sustained a meniscus injury along with other undisclosed issues that are expected to sideline him for an extended period.

His second TNT Championship run began less than two months ago after defeating Ciampa. Fletcher went on to successfully defend the title three times, with his most recent defense taking place on March 18.