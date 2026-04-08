Brody King Shares Emotional Message After AEW Absence



Brody King will not be appearing on this week’s AEW Dynamite as he takes time away to attend the funeral of a close friend.

It was confirmed that King would miss Wednesday’s show due to personal reasons. Stepping in for him, Bandido will now join Darby Allin and Jack Perry in a trios match against Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Davis.

Taking to social media, King shared an emotional message explaining his absence while expressing gratitude to those supporting him.

“I promise I would much rather be at Dynamite than having to attend my friends funeral,” King wrote. “Thank you to Bandido for being the best partner and stepping up in my absence and thank you to Tony for giving me the ability to be with my friends and family at this time. #Boluedersforver”

King is mourning the loss of Bo Lueders, guitarist for the hardcore band Harm’s Way, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 38. Lueders had strong ties within the wrestling community and was known to be close with CM Punk and Danhausen.

Danhausen also paid tribute following the news, writing, “Rest in peace Bo. I love you. I’ll miss you. Check on your friends, tell them you love them.”

AEW Dynamite will take place tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, featuring Willow Nightingale defending the TBS Championship against Queen Aminata, along with an appearance from Chris Jericho and additional matches.