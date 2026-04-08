Triple H Says Vince McMahon Continued Influencing WWE Creative Behind The Scenes

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has opened up about the complicated path that led to him taking full control of WWE creative, revealing it was far from a straightforward transition.

Speaking on Cody Rhodes’ “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, Levesque was asked if WrestleMania 40 marked the first time he truly felt in charge as Chief Content Officer. While he agreed that it likely did, he made it clear there was never a clean break or single moment where everything shifted to him.

“I think so,” Levesque said. “Though, there was , and again, this is where I’m terrible with times , but it’s not like one day, ‘Here, it’s yours’ and everything else went away. There was so many aspects to that of, ‘Hey, Vince is stepping away. You’re going to take this spot, but he’s chiming in.’ And he [was] still meeting with me all the time and still, you know, directing traffic from the side. And there’s no real, it’s a weird, no real clear moment for me. But I would consider it that, yes.”

He went on to explain that the transition period created challenges behind the scenes, especially when it came to owning decisions that were not entirely his.

“At the end of the day, when people are like, ‘Yeah, but it’s your decision, right?’ Yeah, sort of,” Levesque said. “You know what I mean? Like you’re , yes, and you have to defend your position and you have to be able to sell that to people and explain it to people. If it’s a little bit not your position or a little bit, ‘Well, why did this happen?’ And you don’t want to say, ‘Well, because, you know, it wasn’t totally my decision.’”

Levesque also pointed out that fans often underestimate how complex WWE creative can be, noting that injuries and real-life tensions between talent can heavily impact what ultimately makes it to television.

He officially stepped into the Chief Content Officer role in 2022, during a turbulent period that saw Vince McMahon step away and later return before ultimately resigning in early 2024 following a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant. Recent reports have also highlighted internal concerns, including messages between Levesque and Nick Khan that suggested unease over McMahon’s lingering influence before his final exit.