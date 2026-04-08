Linda McMahon Shuts Down Presidential Run Speculation

Linda McMahon has firmly ruled out any interest in running for President.

Speaking during an appearance on Planet Tyrus, McMahon was asked directly if a future presidential campaign was something she would consider. Despite her deep political ties to Donald Trump and her previous roles within his administration, she made it clear that such ambitions are not on her radar.

“Oh my gosh. No. That is definitely not [in] my future, no, definitely not. I’m very, very happy with what I’m doing. I’m very happy to be, you know, when you think about this, for me, you know, a little girl from New Bern, North Carolina. I just grew up in a very humble, middle-class family, an only child, great parents, just one of those wonderful childhood kind of things.

But I never dreamed, ever, that you’d be in the president’s cabinet, let alone have the opportunity to serve twice. Pretty amazing. And there are still pinch-me moments for me. I mean, I’m sitting in the cabinet room and I’m listening to the president and Marco Rubio, and they’re doing briefings on Iran and all of this stuff, and I’m thinking, you know, you’re really part of this real-life history. And it’s really a pinch-me moment to look around and think, well, that’s the secretary of war, that’s the secretary of this, that, and the other, and I’m going… and me,” McMahon said.

McMahon, who built her reputation through WWE before transitioning into politics, has twice served in Trump’s cabinet, most recently as Secretary of Education. While her high-profile career has fueled speculation about a potential presidential bid, her latest comments leave no doubt that she is content with her current path and has no plans to pursue the nation’s highest office.