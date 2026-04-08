Alberto Del Rio Arrest Details Emerge In Mexico Case

New information continues to surface regarding former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, who was reportedly arrested Monday in San Luis Potosi, Mexico following allegations of domestic violence involving his wife. It is important to note Del Rio has not been convicted of any offense and is presumed innocent while the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are currently determining which charges may be filed, with two possible outcomes under local law. A standard domestic violence charge carries a prison sentence ranging from one to seven years along with a financial penalty based on UMA units. A more severe charge tied to gender based violence could result in eight to 20 years behind bars if prosecutors determine the alleged injuries meet specific criteria such as degradation, prior threats, or repeated abuse.

Reports have identified the alleged victim as Del Rio’s wife, Mary Carmen Rodriguez Lucero, who is said to be receiving both medical attention and legal protection. Additional claims suggest that roughly a month prior to the incident, she briefly reached out to a journalist before withdrawing her request, writing, “I went through a situation with my husband. It was an impulse on my part. I’ve changed my mind. I don’t want to cause trouble or make things bigger.”

The arrest reportedly took place at a home in the Lomas del Tec area after an emergency call was made. Responding officers allegedly found visible injuries and detained Del Rio at the scene before transferring him to state prosecutors for further investigation.

This situation also brings renewed attention to past controversies involving Del Rio. In 2017, he and Saraya were involved in a public incident at Orlando International Airport that resulted in a police response but no charges. A year later, another complaint was reportedly filed, though it did not lead to prosecution.

In 2020, Del Rio faced far more serious accusations in Texas involving alleged kidnapping and sexual assault. Those charges were later dismissed in 2021 after the primary witness did not testify. Del Rio denied all allegations at the time, stating, “I never kidnapped or sexually assaulted anyone. They were false accusations, and the same bureau that investigated, intercepted phones, and in the end, determined my innocence.”

The current case tied to the April 6 incident remains active, with authorities continuing their investigation. No conviction has been made and Del Rio remains presumed innocent under the law.