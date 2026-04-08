WWE Adds Liverpool, Cardiff And Birmingham To Expanded 2026 European Tour

WWE has expanded its summer 2026 European tour with three additional live events, bringing the total schedule to 14 shows.

The company will head overseas at the end of May as part of a busy run built around Clash in Italy. Newly announced stops in Liverpool, Cardiff, and Birmingham have now been confirmed, all set as non televised house shows. Liverpool will officially launch the tour on May 28, while Cardiff and Birmingham are slated for June 20 and June 21 to close out the run.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available to the public starting Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Several top names are currently being advertised for the tour, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Jade Cargill, and Gunther. In total, the tour features a mix of eight house shows, five televised events, and one premium live event.

The full schedule is as follows:

May 28: Liverpool, England – House show

May 29: Barcelona, Spain – SmackDown

May 31: Turin, Italy – Clash in Italy

June 1: Turin, Italy – Raw

June 2: Strasbourg, France – House show

June 3: Lisbon, Portugal – House show

June 4: Madrid, Spain – House show

June 5: Bologna, Italy – SmackDown

June 6: Rome, Italy – House show

June 7: Florence, Italy – House show

June 8: Paris, France – Raw

June 20: Cardiff, Wales – House show

June 21: Birmingham, England – House show

June 22: London, England – Raw



Following the June 8 episode of Raw in Paris, WWE will briefly return to the United States before heading back to Europe for the final three dates of the tour.