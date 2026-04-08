Ric Flair Backtracks On WWE Claims After Merchandise Fallout

Ric Flair appears to be moving on quickly after a brief public clash over his merchandise ties.

Just a day after accusing WWE of trying to “destroy” his legacy, Flair has softened his stance following his removal from Roots of Fight, a brand known for celebrating iconic athletes. Flair initially claimed WWE played a role in the decision, suggesting it was an attempt to diminish his legacy.

In a new video message, however, Flair struck a much calmer tone, acknowledging the business side of the situation and expressing gratitude instead of frustration.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank Roots of Fight for letting me represent them over the years,” Flair said. “It’s a pretty cool thing to have. It’s not as cool as being inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’d be amazed at how many people admire and respect this brand. I think I’ve represented it well. People love it. I’m proud to have been part of the organization.

“I’m not even mad at the people that took it away from me. I was at first, but I understand business, and business comes first. You always want to think that they’ll make an exception, but sometimes exceptions just can’t be made. So Roots of Fight, thank you for the honor and the privilege of representing you. And I look forward to seeing the next member of a great team. God bless. Thank you.”

Flair, who is currently signed to AEW, may have seen that relationship factor into the decision. Roots of Fight has previously featured merchandise tied to several wrestling legends including Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, CM Punk, Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, Andre the Giant, and Iron Sheik.

After debuting in AEW in 2023 as part of Sting’s retirement run, Flair has only made occasional appearances for the company in recent times.