×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Steven Borden Returns To Action During WrestleMania Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 08, 2026
Steven Borden Returns To Action During WrestleMania Week

Steven Borden is set to step back into the spotlight during WrestleMania week, with a fresh matchup now confirmed for Las Vegas.

Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro revealed on Wednesday that Borden will go one on one with rising talent Kiran Grey at the MLP Multiverse event scheduled for Friday, April 17. The announcement builds further anticipation around the second generation competitor, who continues to carve out his own path in the industry.

In promoting the bout, MLP shared:

“BREAKING NEWS: The son of the legendary wrestling icon Sting, Steven Borden is set to enter battle with one of the brightest young stars in the industry, Kiran Grey at MLP Multiverse in Las Vegas! Will the second generation star secure the victory over Grey? Find out on Friday, April 17th!”

This upcoming clash marks the fifth singles meeting between Borden and Grey. Their rivalry has already seen momentum swing both ways, with the pair splitting victories in DEFY Wrestling late last year. Borden has also picked up two wins over Grey during appearances on AEW Dark, giving him a slight edge heading into this latest encounter.

Borden’s most recent outing came in a dark match taped during the March 28 episode of Collision in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On that night, he teamed alongside Serpentico to secure a win over Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese. Meanwhile, Grey has been staying active on the Ring of Honor circuit, competing at recent television tapings in Jacksonville.

The MLP Multiverse card for April 17 continues to take shape with several notable names confirmed:

  • Gisele Shaw will defend the MLP Women’s Championship in a triple threat against Persephone and Shotzi Blackheart
  • Myron Reed, Amazing Red, Paul Walter Hauser, Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona are all advertised to appear
  • Steven Borden vs. Kiran Grey is now officially locked in




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

AEW Dynamite

April 8, 2026 at

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Hashtag: #dynamite

AEW Collision

April 8, 2026 at

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Hashtag: #collision

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Apr. 10th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WrestleMania 42

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy