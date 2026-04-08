Steven Borden Returns To Action During WrestleMania Week

Steven Borden is set to step back into the spotlight during WrestleMania week, with a fresh matchup now confirmed for Las Vegas.

Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro revealed on Wednesday that Borden will go one on one with rising talent Kiran Grey at the MLP Multiverse event scheduled for Friday, April 17. The announcement builds further anticipation around the second generation competitor, who continues to carve out his own path in the industry.

In promoting the bout, MLP shared:

“BREAKING NEWS: The son of the legendary wrestling icon Sting, Steven Borden is set to enter battle with one of the brightest young stars in the industry, Kiran Grey at MLP Multiverse in Las Vegas! Will the second generation star secure the victory over Grey? Find out on Friday, April 17th!”

This upcoming clash marks the fifth singles meeting between Borden and Grey. Their rivalry has already seen momentum swing both ways, with the pair splitting victories in DEFY Wrestling late last year. Borden has also picked up two wins over Grey during appearances on AEW Dark, giving him a slight edge heading into this latest encounter.

Borden’s most recent outing came in a dark match taped during the March 28 episode of Collision in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On that night, he teamed alongside Serpentico to secure a win over Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese. Meanwhile, Grey has been staying active on the Ring of Honor circuit, competing at recent television tapings in Jacksonville.

The MLP Multiverse card for April 17 continues to take shape with several notable names confirmed:

Gisele Shaw will defend the MLP Women’s Championship in a triple threat against Persephone and Shotzi Blackheart

Myron Reed, Amazing Red, Paul Walter Hauser, Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona are all advertised to appear

Steven Borden vs. Kiran Grey is now officially locked in