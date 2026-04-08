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Triple H Says WWE Success Is About Skill Not Size

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 08, 2026
Triple H Says WWE Success Is About Skill Not Size

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has shared his belief that success in WWE is not defined by a single body type, stressing that what happens inside the ring ultimately carries more weight than appearance.

Speaking with Cody Rhodes on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Levesque explained that wrestling thrives when there is a mix of different looks and styles, rather than one ideal standard. He pointed out that while certain performers benefit from a dominant physical presence, it is not a requirement across the board.

“I feel like it’s mixed, depending on who you are as a performer, and what you’re bringing to the table. Would Brock Lesnar be as frightening if he didn’t look like Brock Lesnar? But I don’t think you have to have it, I don’t think it has to, I’m a bigger believer in the variety of things. There needs to be some semblance of believability to what we do, right? But I don’t think that means you have to be a bodybuilder, I don’t think it means you have to be lean where you can see your abs. I think that works for some folks, but there’s also room for the Gunther’s.”

Levesque continued by highlighting how past stars with unconventional physiques were just as impactful as traditionally muscular competitors, pointing to figures like Kamala and Abdullah the Butcher.

“I’d love to see the Kamala shape and size. There’s something for everybody across what we do. You know I talk about history a lot cause we’re both history buffs in the business and stuff but Abdullah the Butcher, Kamala, people like that were just as frightening to me as the Road Warriors were, or anybody else who was jacked up and on a different level.”

He summed up his philosophy by stressing that diversity in presentation keeps the product fresh and engaging.

“So, I’m a big believer that variety makes everything better. When you get fed one thing for a while, after a while you get tired of eating the same thing, so you want that variety.”




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