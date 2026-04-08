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Update On TNA Talent Pullbacks And MJF Vs Nic Nemeth Match Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 08, 2026
Update On TNA Talent Pullbacks And MJF Vs Nic Nemeth Match Status

A fresh update has emerged surrounding TNA Wrestling and its recent decisions involving talent appearances on independent events.

According to Dave Meltzer, earlier reports from Wednesday appear to be accurate, with TNA reportedly preventing its roster from competing against All Elite Wrestling talent on indie shows.

One match that has drawn attention is the advertised showdown between MJF and Nic Nemeth at Create-A-Pro on May 1. Meltzer noted that while the bout is still expected to go ahead, there has been at least one effort behind the scenes to have it scrapped.

Meanwhile, there is still no new information regarding the planned match between Ricochet and Leon Slater, which remains scheduled for the Mark Hitchcock Supershow on April 16.

Further details from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful indicate that TNA President Carlos Silva has attributed recent talent withdrawals to what he described as “partner conflicts.”

Reports from both PWInsider and Fightful Select revealed that Moose was removed from the MLP Multiverse event in Las Vegas, despite previously receiving approval to appear. Concerns are reportedly growing within the industry that TNA could be shifting toward a stricter policy that prevents its wrestlers from sharing events with AEW talent or competitors from other promotions entirely.

Adding to the situation, Fightful noted that sources connected to MLP believe Silva was displeased with AEW Collision airing directly opposite TNA Impact last week, which may have contributed to the recent decisions.




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