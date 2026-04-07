Pat McAfee Fires Back At CM Punk Over WWE Raw Promo And WrestleMania Comments

Pat McAfee didn’t take long to fire back at CM Punk.

Speaking on his ESPN program, Pat McAfee reacted to Punk’s fiery promo from the April 6 episode of WWE Raw, where CM Punk took shots at multiple targets including Vince McMahon, ticket pricing, and McAfee himself.

During that segment, Punk mocked McAfee as “Pat MAGAfee” and labeled him a “no-brain hillbilly” following his involvement in the WrestleMania 42 build between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

McAfee first responded on social media, calling Punk a “Punk ass bitch,” before doubling down on his show. He flipped Punk’s comments about ticket prices into a jab, suggesting Punk was effectively admitting he is not a major draw.

“I open my phone, go to X, go to trending. Is that me? Pat MAGAfee? What? What is that about?” McAfee said. “CM Punk, last night, called me Pat MAGAfee and attacked a lot of things. And then he would lay out why he is not worth the price of admission to WrestleMania. ‘Lower the prices now! I’m not worth that much!’ No worries, Mr. Punk. Randy Orton is here to save everything.”

The “MAGAfee” nickname references McAfee’s past interview with Donald Trump on his show.

McAfee is set to be in Orton’s corner for Night One’s main event, where Orton challenges Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Night Two will then see Punk defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.

Within the storyline, McAfee has positioned himself as someone trying to “save” pro wrestling by backing Orton, arguing Rhodes has failed to sell out WrestleMania as champion heading into the Las Vegas event on April 18 and 19.