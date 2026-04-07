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John Laurinaitis Set For Another Public Wrestling Appearance With “Major Announcement” Teased

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2026
John Laurinaitis Set For Another Public Wrestling Appearance With “Major Announcement” Teased

John Laurinaitis is set for another public wrestling appearance, as World Class Professional Big Time Wrestling has announced he will be part of their Fan Appreciation Night fundraiser this Friday, April 10 in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The promotion shared the news on social media, highlighting Laurinaitis’ past WWE roles and teasing a notable announcement during the event.

“WWE’s Former Senior Vice President of Talent Relations and Former General Manager of both Raw and SmackDown, Mr. John Laurinaitis, will be at Fan Appreciation Night,” the statement read. “He promises a groundbreaking announcement that you don’t want to miss. He’ll be on hand for autographs and photo ops from 6 to 8pm and appearing during the wrestling show starting at 8pm.”

The show will be held at Huntington High School as a fundraiser supporting the school’s athletic boosters, with tickets available online.

This booking comes roughly a month after Laurinaitis made a rare appearance at a March meet and greet, where he drew attention and criticism after posting an AI-generated image that appeared to exaggerate crowd size.

Laurinaitis was previously released by WWE amid the allegations detailed in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against WWE, Laurinaitis, and Vince McMahon. Grant’s legal team recently pushed back against efforts to move the case into private arbitration, citing multiple claims involving Laurinaitis. His attorney has since maintained that Laurinaitis was cleared in an independent investigation commissioned by WWE’s Board of Directors and remains the only individual dismissed from the lawsuit with prejudice.




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