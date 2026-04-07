Another Match Still Planned For WrestleMania 42 Despite Omission

Plans for Iyo Sky vs. Asuka at WrestleMania 42 are reportedly still in place, even though the bout was not included in Tuesday’s official card reveal.

During an appearance on Get Up, Joe Tessitore unveiled the full lineup for the two night event, confirming seven matches for April 18 and six for April 19. However, the expected clash between Sky and Asuka was noticeably missing, leading to speculation about whether plans had changed.

Despite that omission, sources indicate the match remains tentatively scheduled. The situation has gained traction in recent days, especially after Sky publicly called out Asuka on social media ahead of the reveal, referencing Las Vegas and making it clear she wants the showdown with her former Damage CTRL ally.

As it stands, the match has yet to be formally announced, but it is still believed to be on the internal lineup and could be confirmed in the coming days as WrestleMania 42 approaches at Allegiant Stadium.

Current WrestleMania 42 lineup

Night One April 18 at Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas

Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre (ESPN first hour)

IShowSpeed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs LA Knight and The Usos (ESPN first hour)

Women’s World Championship Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

Seth Rollins vs Gunther

Women’s Intercontinental Championship AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch

Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Lash Legend and Nia Jax vs The Bella Twins vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Undisputed WWE Championship Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

Night Two April 19 at Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas