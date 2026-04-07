×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

CMLL Confirms La Catalina Departure After Contract Expiry

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2026
CMLL Confirms La Catalina Departure After Contract Expiry

CMLL confirmed on Tuesday that La Catalina is no longer with the company, as her contract expired at the beginning of April 2026.

According to the promotion, the decision not to renew came from Catalina herself. The statement closed with CMLL wishing her the best moving forward.

So far, there has been no word on what led to her departure or where she may land next. Catalina reposted the announcement on social media but has yet to comment publicly.

During 2024 and 2025, Catalina shared the ring with AEW names like Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone while working CMLL dates. However, with AEW and CMLL currently collaborating on dual contracts for talent, a move there does not appear to be the immediate plan.

The 25 year old Chilean star previously had a stint in WWE, appearing briefly on the main roster as Carolina alongside Sin Cara before later competing in NXT as Katrina Cortez. While joining WWE was a milestone moment for her, she has since been open about her dissatisfaction with that run. Any potential return would likely come through Lucha Libre AAA rather than a direct WWE comeback.




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 7th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Apr. 10th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WrestleMania 42

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy