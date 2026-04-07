CMLL Confirms La Catalina Departure After Contract Expiry

CMLL confirmed on Tuesday that La Catalina is no longer with the company, as her contract expired at the beginning of April 2026.

According to the promotion, the decision not to renew came from Catalina herself. The statement closed with CMLL wishing her the best moving forward.

So far, there has been no word on what led to her departure or where she may land next. Catalina reposted the announcement on social media but has yet to comment publicly.

During 2024 and 2025, Catalina shared the ring with AEW names like Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone while working CMLL dates. However, with AEW and CMLL currently collaborating on dual contracts for talent, a move there does not appear to be the immediate plan.

The 25 year old Chilean star previously had a stint in WWE, appearing briefly on the main roster as Carolina alongside Sin Cara before later competing in NXT as Katrina Cortez. While joining WWE was a milestone moment for her, she has since been open about her dissatisfaction with that run. Any potential return would likely come through Lucha Libre AAA rather than a direct WWE comeback.