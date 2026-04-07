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WWE Reveals Clash In Italy Poster Featuring Top Stars

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2026
WWE Reveals Clash In Italy Poster Featuring Top Stars

WWE has revealed the official poster for Clash in Italy, scheduled for May 31, 2026 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, giving fans an early look at the star power set to headline the historic event.

The promotional artwork, released through WWE Italy’s social channels, showcases a stacked lineup including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Oba Femi, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, Trick Williams and Gunther. Additional names advertised for the wider Italy tour on WWE’s website include Stephanie Vaquer, Jade Cargill and Sami Zayn, though as always, lineups remain subject to change.

Ticket details have also been confirmed, with general sale for Clash in Italy and the subsequent episode of Monday Night Raw beginning April 10. Fans will have the chance to secure seats early via an exclusive presale on April 9.

Clash in Italy continues the evolution of WWE’s international Premium Live Event series. The concept began with Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales in 2022, before moving to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro in 2024. This upcoming show will mark WWE’s first-ever Premium Live Event held in Italy, adding another milestone to the company’s growing global footprint.




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