Steve McMichael Diagnosed With Stage 3 CTE Following Passing

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former WCW personality Steve “Mongo” McMichael has been diagnosed posthumously with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the Concussion & CTE Foundation confirmed. Research conducted at Boston University determined McMichael was suffering from Stage 3 CTE at the time of his death.

McMichael passed away in April 2025 at 67 following a lengthy battle with ALS. His Hall of Fame induction in 2024 came amid a groundswell of support after his diagnosis, recognizing his impact as a cornerstone of the iconic 1985 Chicago Bears defense that captured Super Bowl XX.

In a statement, his wife Misty McMichael revealed she chose to donate his brain to aid further research into the connection between CTE and ALS, highlighting growing concern over how frequently NFL players are affected by both conditions.

Studies continue to reinforce that concern. Research from Harvard Medical School and Boston University previously found NFL players are over four times more likely to develop ALS, while Dr. Ann McKee noted that roughly six percent of CTE cases studied also showed signs of the disease, pointing to a strong link with repeated head trauma.

On the field, McMichael built a standout career. A two time All Pro and two time Pro Bowler, he played 191 straight games for Chicago between 1981 and 1993 and recorded 92.5 sacks, second most in franchise history behind Richard Dent. He wrapped up his NFL run with the Green Bay Packers in 1994.

After football, McMichael moved into pro wrestling, appearing in WWE in 1995 as part of Lawrence Taylor’s All-Pro Team during the build to WrestleMania XI. He also got physically involved on Monday Night Raw, including a notable altercation with Kama in the weeks leading up to the event.

McMichael soon transitioned to World Championship Wrestling, where he found his biggest success in the industry. He debuted in 1995 as a color commentator on WCW Monday Nitro before stepping into the ring full time the following year.

In 1996, he aligned himself with the iconic The Four Horsemen alongside Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Chris Benoit, with Debra McMichael serving as his valet. His run with the group helped solidify him as one of the rare NFL crossover athletes to carve out a meaningful in ring career.

He reached the peak of his WCW run in 1997, capturing the United States Heavyweight Championship with a victory over Jeff Jarrett.