WWE Reveals Full WrestleMania 42 Card And Night Split

WWE has now confirmed how the action will be split across both nights of WrestleMania 42, with the full card revealed during an appearance by Joe Tessitore on ESPN’s Get Up. The announcement provided a clear breakdown of what fans can expect across the two-night spectacle set for Allegiant Stadium.

The two main events fall exactly where many expected. Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton to close Night One on April 18. Then on April 19, CM Punk puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Roman Reigns in the Night Two main event.

There is also a strong media push tied to WWE’s ESPN partnership. Select matches from each night will air during the opening hour on ESPN, giving the broadcast a major role in the presentation of WrestleMania weekend. Night One will kick off with Jacob Fatu facing Drew McIntyre, followed by a high-profile six-man tag pitting IShowSpeed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory against LA Knight and The Usos. Night Two’s ESPN hour will feature Oba Femi battling Brock Lesnar, along with a stacked Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match led by Penta.

Night One also includes several major title bouts and marquee clashes. Stephanie Vaquer defends the Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan, while Seth Rollins goes one-on-one with Gunther. The Women’s Intercontinental Championship will see AJ Lee defend against Becky Lynch, and the Women’s Tag Team Titles are up for grabs in a Fatal Four-Way featuring The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, plus Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Night Two continues the momentum with more championship matches and personal rivalries. Jade Cargill defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, while Sami Zayn puts the United States Title on the line against Trick Williams. Elsewhere, Finn Bálor returns in his Demon persona to face Dominik Mysterio in what promises to be one of the more personal showdowns of the weekend.

With both nights now fully mapped out and ESPN integration playing a key role, WrestleMania 42 is shaping up to deliver a stacked two-night event from top to bottom.