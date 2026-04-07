Triple H Texts Reveal Tension And Frustration Over Vince McMahon’s Role During WWE TKO Merger



Newly surfaced messages between Paul Levesque and Nick Khan are shedding fresh light on the tension behind the scenes during WWE’s 2023 merger with Endeavor Group Holdings.

The exchanges, published as part of ongoing legal coverage, reveal that Levesque was under significant pressure in the days leading up to the deal being finalized. On September 11, the day before the merger closed, he admitted he was feeling on edge, writing that he was “wound tight” and bracing for the worst ahead of what he described as a pivotal moment.

As discussions continued, Levesque informed Khan that Vince McMahon wanted to meet regarding talent cuts that aligned with wider corporate layoffs. Once the merger was completed the following morning, McMahon quickly sought another meeting focused on talent policies, signaling his continued involvement despite expectations he would step back.

Concerns did not ease in the months that followed. By December, Levesque was alerted that McMahon planned to attend a Raw taping in Cleveland, prompting a frustrated reaction as he questioned why McMahon was still appearing at events.

The situation escalated further in messages sent the next day, where Levesque voiced disappointment in conversations involving Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro. He indicated that assurances about McMahon being removed from the company’s day to day operations appeared to be softening, describing it as a shift from firm action to a more flexible approach that allowed occasional appearances and input.

Levesque also raised concern at one point about McMahon potentially sharing a flight with CM Punk, though no additional context was included in the messages that were made public.

The texts are now part of a broader legal case that claims McMahon influenced the structure of the merger to retain power within the company during a period of controversy. That controversy intensified when McMahon stepped down in January 2024 following a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, which included allegations of sexual assault and trafficking.

The newly revealed communications offer a rare look at the internal uncertainty surrounding WWE’s leadership transition, highlighting just how unsettled things remained even after the formation of TKO.