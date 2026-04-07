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Ric Flair Blasts WWE Over Reported Roots Of Fight Ban

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2026
Ric Flair Blasts WWE Over Reported Roots Of Fight Ban

Ric Flair has gone public with his frustration toward WWE, claiming the company has blocked his association with apparel brand Roots of Fight.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Ric Flair said he was informed he is no longer permitted to work with the brand under WWE’s direction, and did not hold back in his response.

“I woke up this morning to find out that I’m no longer allowed to be with @rootsoffight per @WWE,” Flair wrote. “Let me think, I’m the only wrestler to ever be on 30 for 30 and ranked in the top 25 of all time, an Emmy nominated documentary, courtesy of the WWE, which I should have won but I lost to a team not an individual.”

Flair continued by highlighting his decorated career, referencing his world title reigns and a past financial matter involving Vince McMahon.

“21 world championships, but I always played by your rules and kept it at 16. Paid Vince McMahon back 800k when he said he would forgive it. I honored it.”

He also pointed to his current income streams, including business partnerships, while thanking Tony Khan for ongoing opportunities.

“Fortunately, I still make 1 million dollars from the great Ryan Fiterman @FitermanSports. 500k from Ric Flair Drip. And thank God for Tony Khan.”

Flair ended with a direct and emotional message aimed squarely at WWE.

“What more of my legacy do you want to destroy WWE? You all grew up loving me and I set the bar. Now you are trying to kill me and diminish my legacy. Thank you, but it ain’t happening. Nice try. LFG!”

At this stage, WWE has yet to issue any public response regarding Flair’s claims.




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