Backstage Concern Grows Over Pat McAfee WWE Involvement

Concerns are growing backstage in WWE following Pat McAfee’s involvement in the ongoing storyline between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, and the internal reaction is said to be far from positive.

What initially appeared to be a high profile addition to the WrestleMania 42 build has now sparked deeper discussion among talent, especially after reports suggested McAfee’s role may have been influenced at a corporate level tied to Ari Emanuel. That element alone has reportedly raised eyebrows, but the bigger issue lies in how the situation is being perceived internally.

During a Self Made Session on April 6, Self Made Pro shared insight from a WWE talent who was present at the April 3 SmackDown taping. The comments, described as being shared directly and on record, pointed to frustration over how the segment reflects on the roster depending on how it was structured.

“I spoke to a WWE talent who was at that SmackDown TV taping, right? And I’m not going to read their text verbatim, but they did talk to me and they did express the following on record. They essentially told me that if this was a work and WWE was in on it, it buries everything that they as talent do on the show, and it just makes everybody look bad.”

That alone would be a significant concern, but the alternative scenario may be viewed as even worse. If McAfee acted independently and went off script, it creates a different kind of issue regarding control and consistency in storytelling.

“But if this is instead Pat McAfee going into business for himself, that is even worse.”

That uncertainty has reportedly left talent frustrated, as neither outcome reflects well on the company or the locker room. The lack of clarity has only added to the tension, with performers unsure which version of events would be more damaging.

“And what the wrestler told me was, 'I don’t know which of those two options is worse, McAfee going into business for himself or WWE having Pat McAfee shoot on the product and bury the product.' The general vibe I got from the talent about this McAfee thing is: this is a mess. This is counterproductive. It doesn’t make a lot of sense. And why would you go in this direction?”

Beyond the immediate storyline, there is also growing concern about what this could signal moving forward. With corporate influence already being discussed behind the scenes, some talent are reportedly questioning whether this moment could set a precedent for future creative decisions, especially if business metrics begin to fluctuate.

“There’s a lot of concern right now about, like, is this setting a precedent for more of this in the future? Is it going to be a thing now where if business isn’t completely gangbusters, selling out all the tickets, is Ari just going to pop in anytime things are sagging behind? Is he just going to pop in and go, ‘All right, Hunter, Clavicular this weekend.’”