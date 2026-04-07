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WWE Files Trademark For NXT Revenge Event Name

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2026
WWE Files Trademark For NXT Revenge Event Name

WWE has taken steps that could hint at a new addition to its developmental brand, as the company has filed a trademark for “NXT Revenge.”

The filing was submitted on April 6 under Serial Number 99746115 and focuses on entertainment services tied to professional wrestling. The application specifically references the production and distribution of wrestling events across broadcast and digital platforms, strongly indicating the name is being considered for a show or event rather than merchandise.

As is typical with WWE trademark activity, the move helps secure exclusive rights to the name and prevents other entities from using something similar. The company frequently files trademarks as part of its long-term planning, though not every concept makes it to television. A recent example of this was the abandoned “Succession” trademark, which never materialised into an on-screen project.

However, the classification used for “NXT Revenge” suggests a stronger likelihood that it could become an event name. If introduced as a premium live event under the WWE NXT banner, it would expand a schedule that featured eight major shows in 2025. Notably, several months last year did not include a dedicated NXT event, leaving room for potential additions.

Beyond premium live events, NXT also runs themed specials throughout the year. Shows like Gold Rush have featured crossover talent from multiple promotions, while New Year’s Evil has become a staple early in the calendar. At this stage, WWE has not confirmed any official plans for “NXT Revenge,” but the filing has certainly sparked speculation about what could be next for the brand.




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