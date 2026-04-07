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Six Man Tag Match Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2026
Six Man Tag Match Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 42

A six man tag team match has now been confirmed for WrestleMania 42 following the latest developments on Raw.

The situation escalated after iShowSpeed once again found himself in the middle of the ongoing issues involving LA Knight, The Usos, and The Vision. During a match between LA Knight and Austin Theory, Speed’s involvement proved costly, prompting Adam Pearce to step in and make a blockbuster match official for WrestleMania. It will see LA Knight join forces with The Usos to face iShowSpeed and The Vision on the grand stage.

Earlier in the night, the popular streamer attempted to break the curse placed on him by Danhausen, but the effort failed. Pearce even suggested that Speed stay away from the chaos, though The Vision had other ideas and brought him to ringside for Theory’s bout with Knight.

The closing moments of that match saw Paul shove Speed into Knight at ringside, sparking frustration from Knight. Speed tried to escape the fallout but ran straight into The Usos. In a frantic scramble, he leapt over Knight and rushed back into the ring, where Knight attempted to get his hands on him. Knight managed to take out Paul on the apron, but the distraction allowed Theory to steal the victory with a quick roll up.

Speed’s recent misfortune can be traced back to the curse from Danhausen, which has repeatedly dragged him deeper into the rivalry. After accidentally striking Knight and playing a role in costing The Usos the World Tag Team titles last week, tensions only grew further when Knight retaliated by attacking Speed during a live stream.

With emotions running high on all sides, the six man tag now adds another unpredictable element to an already stacked WrestleMania card.

Updated WrestleMania 42 card:

  • World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs Roman Reigns
  • Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton
  • Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan
  • WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley
  • Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi
  • Seth Rollins vs Gunther
  • Unsanctioned Match: Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu
  • Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch
  • United States Championship: Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams
  • Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Penta vs Rey Mysterio vs Je’Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs Rusev vs JD McDonagh
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs The Bella Twins vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
  • Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio
  • The Vision and iShowSpeed vs LA Knight and The Usos




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