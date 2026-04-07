ROH TV Tapings SPOILERS Revealed From Jacksonville, Florida

Ring of Honor taped a fresh batch of matches on Monday night from Jacksonville at WJCT Studios, delivering a packed lineup featuring title bouts, qualifiers, and multi-man action across the roster.

The show opened with a six-man tag as Serpentico, Anjelica, and The Colons picked up a win over Better Together, Hunter James, and a mystery partner.

Roppongi Vice joined forces with Mark Davis to secure a victory against Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito, and Mikey Nicholls, while Lio Rush scored a singles win over Alan Angels.

In Proving Ground action, Athena continued her dominance by defeating Zayda Steel. Elsewhere in the women’s division, Viva Van came out on top against Sara Leon.

Nick Wayne successfully retained the ROH Television Championship with a win over Evil Uno, while AR Fox added another victory to his record by defeating Daisuke Sasaki.

The IInspiration teamed up to beat Becca and Madison X, and under Pure Rules, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Remi Reade.

Billy Gunn, Drago, and Brady Booker handled local competitors, as did Big Bill and Bryan Keith in their respective match.

Maya World picked up a win over Robyn Renegade, while the Survival of the Fittest qualifiers saw Trish Adora, Yuka Sakazaki, Billie Starkz, and Persephone all advance with victories over Hyan, Viva Van, Lacey Lane, and Isla Dawn.

Action Andretti defeated Nathan Cruz, Christyan XO overcame Frankie B, and Konosuke Takeshita scored a win over Daddy Magic.

Another Proving Ground bout saw Red Velvet defeat Rachel Ellering, while Shane Taylor defeated Mance Warner in a featured singles match.

Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, and Blake Christian teamed up to beat Aaron Solo, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz followed with a win over Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.

Top Flight, Dante and Darius Martin, defeated Soleil and Gringo Loco in tag team action.

Josh Woods picked up a Pure Rules victory over BEEF, while Tehuti Miles defeated Preston Vance.

Lee Moriarty retained the ROH Pure Championship by defeating Marshall Von Erich, and Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari defeated Main Man Oro and Kiran Grey.

Tommy Billington and Adam Priest scored a win over the Grizzled Young Veterans, while Ace Austin and Juice Robinson defeated The Workhorsemen.

Alec Price and Jordan Oliver beat Griff Garrison and Cole Karter, and The Rascalz closed things out with a victory over Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason Madden.