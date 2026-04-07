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Former TNA Star Makes Debut At ROH Tapings

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2026
Former TNA Star Makes Debut At ROH Tapings

Mance Warner has officially entered the Ring of Honor landscape, making his debut during the latest ROH tapings in Jacksonville on Monday night. The former TNA standout is now the newest addition to the roster, marking another step in his evolving career.

Warner built his reputation grinding through the independent scene, along with a stop-start run in Major League Wrestling, before landing in TNA at the start of 2025. He arrived alongside Steph De Lander, who was his real life partner at the time. The two later tied the knot in October, but their time with the promotion came to an end last month after De Lander was not medically cleared due to an ongoing neck issue.

During his time in TNA, Warner delivered several hard hitting performances, with one of the most talked about being his brutal clash against Sami Callihan. The two collided in a barbed wire massacre match at Unbreakable during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas on April 17, 2025, a bout that showcased Warner’s no nonsense, violent style despite coming up short.

His Ring of Honor debut saw him step into singles action against Shane Taylor in what marked the first ever encounter between the two. The match gave fans an early glimpse at how Warner fits into the ROH environment, bringing his aggressive edge into the mix.

Warner is not slowing down outside of ROH either, as he is already scheduled for another appearance later this month. He is set to face Krule at a Pro Wrestling Revolver event in Dayton, Ohio on April 25, continuing a busy stretch across multiple promotions.




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