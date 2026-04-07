Paul Wight Opens Up On Health Battles And AEW Comeback Plans

Paul Wight is putting in the work behind the scenes with the goal of stepping back into an AEW ring for what could be one final run, focused more on enjoyment than accolades.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the man formerly known as Big Show opened up about the physical toll the past several years have taken on his body. Since 2018, Wight has undergone multiple surgeries, often on a yearly basis, each followed by long recovery periods. Despite that, he says he is finally starting to feel like himself again and is optimistic about getting back in the ring.

“I’m feeling real good. I think my main thing now is, I understand there’s a short window left. And listen, I’m not in any way, shape or form delusional that I’m going to go out and compete for championships and pull the wagon. Those days are done,” Wight said. “And you have to [understand] reality. And also in fairness to the younger talent that’s digging and striving now, they don’t need to see my ass every week, taking up TV time and ring time.”

Wight made it clear that his mindset has shifted away from chasing legacy moments and toward making the most of the time he has left under contract. Rather than being a central figure on television, he sees value in contributing in a more measured way while helping elevate the next generation.

“There’s nothing I can do that’s going to make my career any bigger or better. All I can do is enjoy some of the last years that I have under contract with AEW, and hopefully have some fun with some of the younger talent, and teach them some of the lessons that have been passed down to me. And just have a little bit of fun. I’m in a really good spot. I’ve got a good boss that believes in me, supports me, and gives me an opportunity to be a part of the business I love.”

Still, Wight knows that returning to the ring requires meeting a certain physical standard. He has already dropped a notable amount of weight and is targeting further progress to ensure that his presence enhances, rather than hinders, the product.

“I think for me to get back in the ring and compete, I’m going to have to be a certain level,” Wight said. “I’ll never be what I was. I’ve got two fake knees and two hips. The proprioception is different. The connection between your joints is different. You feel different as an athlete. So I have to accept , what am I now? And does that enhance the product that I’m doing? Sure, I’m smart enough and old enough. There are certain things that I can do that will still give a little kickback to nostalgia, will still look like a big dangerous giant that is my character, and teach. But at the same time, if it looks like, ‘Oh, put a bullet in,’ well, I’m not going to do that. So that’s what all this hard work now is. Okay, what’s the one thing that I can really control? That’s conditioning and weight. I don’t need to be 500 pounds anymore. I need to be about 350. I’m 386 right now.”

The veteran also reflected on how his lifestyle earlier in life contributed to the wear and tear he deals with today. Now at 54, he is focused on longevity, noting that he has already outlived expectations when compared to others of his size and era.

Wight last competed in AEW in November 2023, and while a return is not guaranteed, he is approaching the possibility with a grounded outlook. He is not chasing a perfect sendoff or a scripted farewell, instead prioritizing the simple joy of stepping into the ring again.

“I know there’s a big current thing where everybody wants to write their story, which I’m so sick of hearing. Not everybody gets a story,” Wight said. “I may not get a story. I may not get a retirement match. I’m very real about this of , I have to do certain things and hold myself accountable to get to a position so that I can compete for fun. For no other reason other than I want to have fun in the ring.”

Outside of wrestling, Wight has continued contributing to AEW through commentary and community initiatives, remaining a visible and respected figure within the company. Looking ahead, he believes his greatest long term value may lie in mentoring rather than formal coaching.

“Unless there’s a bunch of giants around that need coaching. Listen, there are great talents that are great at coaching,” Wight said. “I don’t see myself as a trainer. To me, Billy Gunn is a great trainer. He understands the mechanics and is really good at teaching. He’s amazing at teaching.

“I’m more like grandpa. I tell some good stories, make you laugh, and the hazards of don’t do this and don’t do that.”

With his health improving and his mindset firmly rooted in realism, Wight’s potential return would be less about spectacle and more about enjoying the moment while giving back to the locker room.