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WWE Considering Ticket Price Cuts Amid WrestleMania Sales Concerns

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2026
WWE Considering Ticket Price Cuts Amid WrestleMania Sales Concerns

There are growing signs that WWE could be preparing to adjust its ticket pricing strategy in the coming months.

The cost of attending WWE events has become a major talking point lately, especially following the steep prices attached to this year’s WrestleMania. For many fans, the expense of attending one of the company’s biggest shows has reached a level that sparked widespread debate. According to Bryan Alvarez, there may be some relief on the way.

Alvarez indicated that WWE is likely considering lowering ticket prices as the summer approaches, a move that could make live events more accessible to fans.

Interestingly, the topic was also addressed on WWE Raw, where CM Punk delivered a fiery promo that blended storyline intensity with real-world concerns. During his segment, Punk didn’t hold back while taking aim at Pat McAfee and calling attention to the rising cost of tickets.

“You want to talk about ticket sales? Do me a favor and call up that agent that was foolish enough to shoehorn you into this business and this show and tell him to lower the ticket prices,” Punk said. “Lower the ticket prices because I want all of these families to come watch me stand on Roman Reigns’ throat at WrestleMania. Because my name is CM Punk, and I approve this message.”

WrestleMania ticket sales have reportedly slowed in recent weeks, prompting WWE to roll out various promotions in an effort to boost attendance. If prices are indeed reduced, it could mark a notable shift in strategy as the company looks to balance demand with fan accessibility.




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