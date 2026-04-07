Liv Morgan And Roxanne Perez Enter Concussion Protocol After WWE Raw

Concerns have emerged following an incident on WWE Raw last night, as both Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez are reportedly undergoing concussion protocol after a heavy collision that could have implications heading into WrestleMania 42.

The moment unfolded during a backstage segment when Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer made an unexpected appearance and launched an attack on Morgan from behind. The impact forced Morgan forward into Perez, with the two clashing heads hard before crashing to the ground. The chaos did not stop there, as Morgan was then thrown into a nearby television set, adding further concern to the situation.

Bryan Alvarez addressed the incident shortly after it happened, noting that both competitors were placed into concussion protocol following the collision. He added that there is concern the situation could have serious consequences so close to WrestleMania.

The timing is especially difficult for Perez, who only returned to WWE programming last week after undergoing surgery to remove a benign growth. Her comeback immediately placed her back into the spotlight alongside Morgan, helping to escalate tensions with Vaquer before this latest development.

Morgan’s situation carries even greater urgency. After winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year, she chose Vaquer as her opponent for WrestleMania 42, with their Women’s World Championship clash fast approaching. Any confirmed injury could now cast doubt over that scheduled match.

The segment itself began with Morgan and Perez discussing Perez’s return, including mention of how Finn Balor originally brought Perez into The Judgment Day. As of now, WWE has yet to release an official update on either performer’s condition ahead of WrestleMania 42, which is set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Slow-Motion video of Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez butting heads…



That looked bad 😬 pic.twitter.com/jXdibbXwDq , RingsideChasers (@RingsideChasers) April 7, 2026





