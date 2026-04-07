CM Punk Unleashes Brutal Promo On Roman Reigns And Pat McAfee Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Last night’s WWE Raw from Houston, Texas opened in dramatic fashion as CM Punk delivered one of the most cutting promos of his career, taking aim at Roman Reigns and Pat McAfee ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Punk made his way to the ring and chose to sit down as he began speaking, immediately setting a serious tone. He praised Houston’s deep wrestling history, calling it “Paul Boesch Country,” and reflected on the legends who came before him. He spoke about comparing himself to past greats and questioned how someone like Harley Race would handle the pressure, noting that while dreams are easy, what matters is what happens when you are fully aware of the moment.

Turning his attention to the present, Punk pointed out that Reigns was not in the building. He referenced the attack from two weeks prior, where Reigns, alongside his cousins, drove him through the announce table before walking away confidently. Punk made it clear that he returned the favor at Madison Square Garden, this time alone, putting Reigns through the same table without any backup. He welcomed the hatred from Reigns, saying it only confirmed he was exactly where he needed to be.

Punk placed his championship on the announce table and encouraged the crowd to keep chanting for Reigns, suggesting maybe he would finally show up. He described himself as older but far from weak, then shifted into explaining exactly why his issues with Reigns run so deep.

Climbing onto the announce table, Punk spoke about WrestleMania being the pinnacle of the industry and compared their paths. He claimed everything he has achieved came through hard work and determination, while accusing Reigns of having opportunities handed to him. Punk labelled Reigns as safe and predictable, contrasting that with his own unpredictability and edge, even referencing mainstream appearances and Hollywood opportunities to underline the difference.

He continued by criticising Reigns’ part time schedule, saying he shows up late and leaves early, acting like a megastar without earning that status. Punk even brought up Dwayne The Rock Johnson, stating that while The Rock reached true global stardom, Reigns has not reached that same level despite trying to carry himself in a similar way.

The promo became even more personal as Punk spoke about carving his own path, claiming he earned everything through struggle, while mocking Reigns’ past and the way he was presented earlier in his career. He said he walked away from the business on his own terms when he had the freedom to do so, something Reigns has never done.

Punk then addressed his legacy and position, saying that even if Reigns boasts about main event appearances, others would not have been given as many chances if they had struggled early on. He made it clear he is willing to risk everything because he believes in himself.

Before closing, Punk turned his focus to McAfee, delivering a series of insults and questioning his place in the wrestling world. He criticised McAfee for speaking on business he does not belong to and dismissed any opinions about ticket sales or the industry coming from him.

The segment ended with Punk doubling down on his message, making it clear that he wants fans fully behind him when he faces Reigns.

Punk is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 this Sunday.